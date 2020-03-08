Is your iPhone showing the wrong time? Find out why

iPhone users are claiming that their devices are showing the wrong time. The reason for it showing a different time is due to the daylight savings, which is observed today.

Therefore, if your iPhone is showing the wrong time, don’t panic! It might be showing the newly updated time of your location.

The daylight saving time began last night on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at 2:00 A.M. At that time, you might have been required to set their clocks an hour forward to 3:00 AM.

What to do if your iPhone is showing the wrong time?

If you aren’t sure what the time is right now or your iPhone is showing the wrong time, simply go to Google and search “what is the time in my location” to know the new correct time of your location.

If you have enabled “Date & Time” to be set automatically, in most cases you may not need to update the time. However, there have been reports that many people have been seeing the wrong time on their iPhone devices despite having the time and date set automatically.

If you need to update the time on your iPhone, go to Go to Settings -> General -> Date & Time.