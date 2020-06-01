iPhone 12 will not have USB-C port

The initial hype around the iPhone 12 was that it would ditch the lightning port in favour of the USB-C standard. However, leaks by noted people have suggested that the iPhone 12 will actually stick to using the proprietary lightning port.



What’s more shocking is that Apple will reportedly never add the USB-C port to its iPhones. It’s difficult to confirm the legitimacy and also practically ridiculous to say “never” but looks like at-least in the foreseeable future, the iPhones will not get USB-C support.



The iPhone 12 models will reportedly be very similar to the iPhone 11 except of course for a new miniaturized FaceID setup. The notch will be smaller on the iPhone 12 models and some of the top-end will reportedly get the LiDAR sensor from the recently released iPad Pro. The LiDAR sensor will supposedly be helpful in improving the augmented reality (AR) experience, however there are not many apps that take advantage of the technology at the moment.



The iPhone 12 will come in four different models – the 5.4” iPhone 12, the 6.1” iPhone 12, the 6.1” iPhone 12 Pro, and the 6.7” iPhone 12 Pro Max. All of these models will have the standard, almost eight year old lightning port which actually still feels relatively new and futuristic but at the end of the day is “proprietary” which means users will have to carry a seperate charger for their iPhone apart from other devices’.



The 5.4” iPhone 12 and the 6.1” iPhone 12 will reportedly use cheaper OLED panels whereas the iPhone 12 Pro models will use the more expensive OLED panels made by Samsung. It looks like Apple’s really trying to keep the price of its standard iPhone 12 models in check by cutting costs where it can.

