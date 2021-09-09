iPhone X falls from plane, owner tracks it down

iPhone is one of the most popular smartphone lines across the globe. In a new love story for the phone, it has been reported that an iPhone X which fell from an airplane – from 11,000 feet above – survived the fall and works absolutely perfectly. It appears to have survived the impact of hitting the earth flawlessly.

An iPhone X falling from an airplane is likely the most rigorous drop test but this was not an intended fall but it was accidental. According to GizmoChina, the airplane was cruising at an altitude of 11,000 feet which translates to roughly 3.35km above the earth. The iPhone somehow appears to have survived the fall without any major damages.

Gust of wind knocks the phone out of pilot’s hand

The airplane was being piloted by a person who goes by the name of David. He was reportedly flying his DA40 plane which has side windows which can be opened. During the flight, he took out his phone to take a photo of the view but the phone fell from the window. He says he tried to be cautious but the gust of wind knocked the iPhone out of his hands.

The pilot was on his way from Colorado Springs to Atlanta during which the iPhone X fell out of the window. He added that he stopped at Branson, Massachusetts to refuel his plane. After the refuelling stop, he took off once again to reach his destination and that is exactly when his iPhone X fell out of the airplane.

Of course, it sounds impossible to track down a phone which fell from a plane at an altitude of 11,000 feet. However, David, the pilot of the plane, used the ‘Find My’ app to track down his iPhone X. He was not disappointed and was able to recover his phone by tracking it down to a 10-meter radius.