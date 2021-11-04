iPhone XR available as loaner device in the US

Apple Authorized Service Providers and Apple Stores will begin having the iPhone XR as a loaner device for owners who find their phones undergoing lengthy repairs in the US.

Starting November 4 the iPhone XR will take over the iPhone 8 as possible loaners. It’s definitely an upgrade, since the XR model sports dual SIM support, Face ID and the A12 Bionic chip. For iPhones that are sent to Apple repair centers, its owners can have an iPhone XR as a replacement until their devices are available for pickup.

According to the loan agreement provided by the Cupertino-based company, customers will have up to 14 days to return to the Apple Authorized Service Providers and surrender their loaner phones once they get the notification that their iPhones are fixed and ready for pickup.

The iPhone XR launched in 2018 and sports a 6.1 inch edge to edge screen display with 12MP camera, glass body, aluminum frame and 6 color options.