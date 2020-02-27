Should you buy the iPhone XR or wait?

Apple released the iPhone XR in 2018 alongside the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max. The iPhone XR served as the cheaper budget model as it was priced at $749 – $250 lower than the price tag of the iPhone XS’ $999. In 2019, Apple released the iPhone 11 at $699 and lowered the price of the iPhone XR to $599.



$599 for a phone with the speedy A12 Bionic chip, FaceID, excellent battery backup, and more is a good deal. However, the camera is not as good as the one on the iPhone 11 but it’s not completely bad either. The camera on the iPhone XR can produce decent shots but the sensor on the iPhone 11 is able to capture more light.



A fresh leak of information obtained from a beta version of iOS 13 suggests that Apple will move to “internet based” recovery – a process which at present requires connecting to a Windows or a macOS machine. Tech analysts have long reported that the company will ditch the lightning port in the future for a completely wireless future and by reducing the dependency on a desktop computer, it appears that the future is not far off.



The iPhone XR is a great device for the price and it will very likely run decently for a few more years to come. However, if the rumours swirling on the internet are any hint, this year we could see Apple move to using USB-C on its iPhones. The authenticity of the reports and rumours is very difficult to establish but its a sensible move as the iPad and the Mac have already moved on to using the industry standard port.



If you really need to buy an iPhone right now, sure go ahead.But if you can wait, it would be worthwhile to see what Apple has in store for 2020.

