iPhone XR deal: $376 on Visible’s rebate offer

The iPhone XR is now available for $576 through Verizon’s Visible. However, that is not the final deal – shoppers get a $200 Prepaid Mastercard (virtual account). The card will get activated after users make two Verizon service payments. As a result, the effective price of the iPhone XR comes down to $376.



Shipping can always be a mess, so to make the deal even sweet, Visible will ship the iPhone XR for free the very next year. But that’s not all – Visible will also be providing a free Speck case with the iPhone XR.



Visible also adds that the iPhone XR phones it sells are carrier unlocked and they will not charge any additional fees nor will there be any contracts.



The iPhone XR launched in 2018 alongside the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max. It is not even a two year old phone – it’s a great phone for the price as it offers top-notch iPhone features for a very low price.The iPhone XR has real good battery life – one of the first iPhones to have solid battery backup.



The iPhone XR packs Apple’s A12 Bionic chip which is very close to the latest A13 Bionic chip in benchmark scores. The phone will receive major software updates for another three years at the minimum.



On the back, the iPhone XR packs a single 12 megapixel shooter is fabulous. The camera in some cases takes better portrait shots compared to the iPhone XS. The iPhone XR relies on machine learning algorithms for portrait shots whereas the iPhone XS relies on an additional telephoto lens for portrait shots.



On the front, the iPhone XR packs a 6.1” Retina HD display which is crisp. It is definitely not the best display but it gets the job done. Also, the iPhone XR packs FaceID sensors and a 7MP sensor for selfies.

