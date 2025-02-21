12-Minute iPhone 16e announcement video uploaded by Apple

Apple uploaded an announcement video 12 minutes long on their YouTube Channel regarding the iPhone 16e, which talks about the iPhone 16e, its specs, display, battery, and the chip it is equipped with.

The video shows the newest addition to the iPhone 16 lineup featuring a notch towards the top of the screen for Face ID, an OLED Display measuring 6.1 inches, and a 48MP rear cam. It’s powered by an A18 Chip which enables support for Apple Intelligence.

iPhone 16e is the successor of the iPhone SE third generation, which Apple has discontinued. Touch ID fingerprint has also been phased out on any iPhone.The iPhone 16e has support for satellite features Apple offers including services like Emergency SOS and the Find My app through satellite.

Pre-orders for the device will be available on Friday at 5 am Pacific Time onwards and it will be released on February 28 across 59 countries with a price tag of $599. You can get it in black or white with options for storage ranging from 128 to 512 GB.