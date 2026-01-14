200MP Camera for iPhones Currently in Material Evaluation Stage

The integration of the 200MP camera for iPhones in the future is still far, according to a report from a prominent leaker of Apple’s supply chain. The sensors are apparently not involved in the active testing of prototypes done at Apple.

Digital Chat Station, a Chinese leaker, posted on Weibo that the 200MP camera sensors are being talked about in the supply chain but have not been seen in the engineering prototypes for the iPhones that are going through tests for real-world imaging.

The leaker says that tests for the current prototypes of the Pro series are ongoing for its main cam featuring a variable aperture lens, and its telephoto camera with a similar 48MP spec that has a bigger aperture and longer focal length, with changes to be introduced with the iPhone 18 Pro models this year. The 200MP sensors are currently at the evaluation stage for components or materials.