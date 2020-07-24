2020 iPhone lineup may be delayed until October

Apple may launch its 2020 iPhones late October because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A report from Mac Otakara claims they heard the news within Apple’s Chinese supply chain.

Traditionally, Apple unveils its new iPhones in September, with product releases following shortly but with the COVID-19 pandemic the dates have been pushed farther back.

Apple could still be making the iPhone announcement in September but the products may not be available to the public until late October. Mac Otakara postulates that the LTE models of the iPhone 12 may be released in October, while the 5G versions may have a November launch.

The 2020 iPhone lineup will have four distinct models- a 6.1 and 6.7 inch high end iPhone 12 Pro device, a 6.1 inch iPhone variant and a budget 5.4 inch model. All of them may have an all-new physical design, OLED screens, 5G connectivity, an A14 chip and triple lens 3D cameras.