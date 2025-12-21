iPhone

20th Anniversary iPhone May Launch in Two Years

By Samantha Wiley
Apple is thinking of releasing an iPhone to commemorate its 20th anniversary in two years. The gadget will feature curved glass and no cutouts on its display, with Face ID built underneath the screen of the device, starting with next year’s iPhone 18 Pro units.


The company is developing a game-changer design for their 20th anniversary iPhone, similar to the iPhone X, which was a revolutionary device for their 10th anniversary. The 20th-anniversary iPhone will not have bezels around the screen of the device, but rather a metal band at the midpoint of the edge of the device where buttons are situated.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg previously reported a lot of these details. The 20th anniversary device is planned to be released in 2027, around September, so there could still be a number of changes in the design of the iPhone. It may look like something that came out of a fever dream if the rumors turn out to be true.


