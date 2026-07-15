iPhone

20th Anniversary iPhone Reportedly Ready

By Samantha Wiley
20th Anniversary iPhone Reportedly Ready

Facilities for the supply chain of Apple have just concluded renovations just in time for the production of the 20th anniversary iPhone rumored to be equipped with an all-glass design.


Production for the iPhone usually does not achieve full scale until a few weeks before release. Trial production for the iPhone 17 started in June, with the full scale manufacturing aimed this August. Apple has reportedly ramped up the production and development for the design of the upcoming 20th anniversary device.

20th Anniversary iPhone Reportedly Ready

Apple is expected to release the 20th anniversary iPhone in the fall of next year after the iPhone Air 2, iPhone 18e and base iPhone model release in the spring of 2027. The company is researching better titanium alloy or liquid metal to change the aluminum used on current iPhones, but aluminum is the best choice as of now for the heat that is made by AI on-device processing.


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