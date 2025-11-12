iPhone

24MP Front Facing Camera Coming to iPhone 18 Models

By Samantha Wiley
24MP Front Facing Camera Coming to iPhone 18 Models

A report on equity research by JP Morgan states that the iPhone 18 series next year will have a 24MP front-facing cam, which is an upgrade from the 18MP camera from the current iPhone 17 lineup. The 24MP was rumored to be equipped in the iPhone 17 but it never happened.


It is worth noting that a 24MP upgrade is significant because the iPhone fold, iPhone Air 2, and iPhone 18 models can produce selfies that are more detailed and sharper. The report from JP Morgan shows that the iPhone Fold will have the first 24MP under-screen camera in the industry.

24MP Front Facing Camera Coming to iPhone 18 Models

Starting next year, Apple will be separating the iPhone lineup releases between spring and fall where the iPhone Air 2 along with the iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max and the iPhone Fold will be released first during the second half of next year. The base variant, iPhone 18, and the iPhone 18e, could still be in 2027.


