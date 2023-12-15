iPhone

2nm chips might appear on iPhone 17 Pro

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
iPhone 17 Pro

The first batch of 2nm chips from supply partner TSMC is rumored to be heading to the iPhone 17 Pro.

Apple chip partner TSMC is reportedly working on bringing out smaller chip architecture to be used in devices over the next few years. According to sources, the manufacturer has revealed prototypes, titled ‘N2’ to clients such as Nvidia and Apple. It’s believed that Samsung has offered prototypes to Nvidia to get a share of the market. James Lim, an analyst at Dalton Investments says that Samsung claims that the 2nm is a ‘game changer’ although TSMC is more favored for it.

iPhone 17 Pro

Executives say that the N2 technology is ‘progressing well and on track for volume production in 2025’ and claim that it will be the ‘most advanced semiconductor technology’ in energy efficiency and density aspects once introduced. With this in mind, a 2025 mass production year would allow the A19 chip to be integrated into the iPhone 17 Pro.

TAGGED: , ,
By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Follow:
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
Latest News
iPhone 16
Online leak reveals three iPhone 16 designs
1 Min Read
Logitech’s MX Keys Wireless Keyboard
Logitech’s MX Keys Wireless Keyboard is 18% Off
1 Min Read
CarPlay
GM axing CarPlay due to ‘Safer Driving’
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade January game lineup revealed
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Pro
New Beats Studio Pro limited edition Headphones launch
1 Min Read
AirPods 3
Take 17% Off the AirPods 3
1 Min Read
watchOS 10.2
watchOS 10.2 now available
1 Min Read
tvOS 17.2
tvOS 17.2 finally arrives
1 Min Read
HomePod 17.2 Software
HomePod 17.2 software launches
1 Min Read
Apple iPhone FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe
Turn Your iPhone into a Phone and Wallet Combo at 24% Off
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro might launch in January 2024
1 Min Read
Apple
Beeper Mini app shut down by Apple
1 Min Read
Lost your password?