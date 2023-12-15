2nm chips might appear on iPhone 17 Pro

The first batch of 2nm chips from supply partner TSMC is rumored to be heading to the iPhone 17 Pro.

Apple chip partner TSMC is reportedly working on bringing out smaller chip architecture to be used in devices over the next few years. According to sources, the manufacturer has revealed prototypes, titled ‘N2’ to clients such as Nvidia and Apple. It’s believed that Samsung has offered prototypes to Nvidia to get a share of the market. James Lim, an analyst at Dalton Investments says that Samsung claims that the 2nm is a ‘game changer’ although TSMC is more favored for it.

Executives say that the N2 technology is ‘progressing well and on track for volume production in 2025’ and claim that it will be the ‘most advanced semiconductor technology’ in energy efficiency and density aspects once introduced. With this in mind, a 2025 mass production year would allow the A19 chip to be integrated into the iPhone 17 Pro.