The iPhone Material 18 Pro Max component bill could increase by about $300. An estimate that talks about the model with 1TB storage and the costs for NAND flash are rumored to pass $250 alone.

Apple will be moving to a 2nm chip, explained as the second biggest contributor to the increased prices. The device is expected to have the A20 Pro chip made by the N2 process by TSMC.

Apple is anticipated to integrate different increased prices across the devices and the storage specs expecting a $200-$300 increase, but it is expected that the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max is going to have a lesser gross margin compared to the iPhone 17 Pro last year. The starting price in China could increase by 11%.

Apple is releasing the foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models in September this year.