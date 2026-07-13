iPhone

$300 Increase for Components of iPhone 18 Pro Max

By Samantha Wiley
$300 Increase for Components of iPhone 18 Pro Max

The iPhone Material 18 Pro Max component bill could increase by about $300. An estimate that talks about the model with 1TB storage and the costs for NAND flash are rumored to pass $250 alone.


Apple will be moving to a 2nm chip, explained as the second biggest contributor to the increased prices. The device is expected to have the A20 Pro chip made by the N2 process by TSMC.

$300 Increase for Components of iPhone 18 Pro Max

Apple is anticipated to integrate different increased prices across the devices and the storage specs expecting a $200-$300 increase, but it is expected that the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max is going to have a lesser gross margin compared to the iPhone 17 Pro last year. The starting price in China could increase by 11%.

Apple is releasing the foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models in September this year.


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