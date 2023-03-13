3D mock-ups of iPhone 15 models appear online

Popular Japanese website Macotakara has recently uploaded a video of iPhone 15 mock-up units in 3D.

The dummy units offer a new take on what the iPhone 15 might look like when it officially launches. Some notable features include larger camera bumps, curved edges, and smaller bezels, as well as Dynamic Island on the whole lineup. In comparison, only the iPhone 14 Pro has Dynamic Island.

The new dimensions can mean that iPhone 14 cases may not be compatible with the newest iPhone 15, with the exception of the iPhone 14 Plus case being able to fit in the 3D-printed iPhone 15 Plus. Other rumors involving the upcoming Apple flagship smartphone include an iPhone 15 Pro special color option, unified volume buttons, and the absence of the Lightning port.

The ‘Alibaba: 3D mock-up iPhone 15 series’ video is 11 minutes long and available to watch on the official Mac Otakara YouTube channel.