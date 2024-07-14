iPhone

40W fast charging arriving on iPhone 16 Pro

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 16 Pro

Apple’s next iPhone is believed to have 20W wireless MagSafe charging and 40W fast charging, as per a Chinese rumor.

ITHome recently suggested that the iPhone 16 Pro lineup will have 20W and 40W wireless and fast charging. The reason for that was to solve the issue of having to put the iPhone into longer charging states due to higher battery capacity. The detail takes into account another rumor that the iPhone 16 series will have a significantly larger battery life compared to its predecessors. There have been claims about the iPhone 16 adopting stacked batteries, which can lead to a longer lifespan.

iPhone 16 Pro

Currently, the iPhone 15 lineup supports 27W charging and USB-C technology. For the MagSafe route, the iPhone 15 has a max 15W wireless charging. All four models are capable of being charged up to 50% in half an hour using a 20W or greater adapter.

