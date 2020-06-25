A new leak claims Apple will ship the iPhone 12 with 20 Watt power adapter

Avatar
Samantha Wiley
  • Last updated:
  • June 25, 2020
  • 12:31 PM
  • UTC
iPhone 12 with 20 Watt Power Adapter

Apple Leaker Mr. White shared photos of the 2-Watt adapter that he says Apple will ship with iPhone 12, on his Twitter account.

Currently, Apple iPhone 11 Pro comes with an 18-watt USB-C charger and ships iPhone 11 models with the 5-watt adapter. It is the same wattage that Apple charger had when it released the original iPhone in 2007. However, the 18-watt charger is the first fast-charger that Apple includes in the box.

Apple has plans to release new 5G-based iPhones this fall. Apple will release four new devices this year. Apple will release one model which is 5.4-inch, one 6.7-inch handset, and two 6.1-inch models.  There are rumors that the new iPhone 12 models with 6.1 and the 6.7-inch screen will have high-end OLED displays. It is expected that these new iPhone 12 models will be the ones that will include the 20-watt power adapters.

Mr. White tweeted with the images saying:

It is also expected that Apple might include these 20-watt fast power adapter with faster charging to the entire iPhone 12 lineup. 

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Share on whatsapp
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
View All Posts
Latest
iLounge > News > iPhone > A new leak claims Apple will ship the iPhone 12 with 20 Watt power adapter
iLounge Logo

iLounge is an independent provider of information about Apple Inc.’s iPod, iPhone and iPad digital media players, accessories, and related software.

This website is not affiliated with Apple Inc.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Rss

iLounge © 2001 – 2020. All Rights Reserved.