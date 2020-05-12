A new leak suggests Apple iPhone 12 Pro will feature 120Hz ProMotion Display

According to leaker Max Weinbach, the new iPhone 12 Pro may feature 120Hz ProMotion display an improved Face ID and also a 3x camera zoom. He shared these details in a video on his YouTube channel EverythingApplePro.

According to the leaker, the 6.1-inch or the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro is rumored to have a ProMotion display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The same display is seen on the iPad pro. Also, the new iPhone 12 Pro is rumored to switch between the 120Hz and 60Hz rates to save battery consumption.

The new iPhone might also come with a larger battery because of the 5G and the higher refresh rate. According to Weinbach, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will have a battery capacity of 4400mAh. The largest battery capacity of Apple’s current model i.e., iPhone 11 Pro Max is 3969mAh.

According to the Weinbach, there is also a rumor that the Face ID on the new iPhone 12 Pro will have a wide viewing angle. The rumor suggests that it will support the unlocking of the phone from wide angles. It might also have a smaller notch. The rumor also suggests that the new iPhone 12 Pro will enhance the zoom capabilities. It might come with a 3x zoom instead of a 2x zoom.

When it comes to the accuracy of leaks, Weinbach is not an accurate leaker as Jon Prosser; however, he has made a couple of accurate leaks in the past. He made an accurate prediction of the Midnight Green finish of the iPhone 11 Pro.