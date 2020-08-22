A wave of Fortnite-Installed iPhones appear on eBay

iPhones with Fortnite installed on it have been appearing on eBay for as much as $18,000 dollars following Apple’s decision to pull the game off the App Store.

Fortnite game developer company Epic recently updated its game to bypass digital payment systems of the Play Store and App Store, prompting a ban from Android and iOS. Epic responded by suing both companies for ‘anti-competitive behavior’.

Those who don’t have Fortnite installed will have no way to do so until the matter is resolved. However, those who already have Fortnite may continue to play without having access to future updates.

Fortnite is a battle royale type of game that’s free to play. It’s also available on just about every gaming platform, including Mac, PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. The cross-platform aspect means you can play with other Fortnite users regardless of console or device. For this reason, along with the extravagant prices, most listings have no bids at all.

Apple has stated that it will put Fortnite back when the game removes its in-app purchasing system.