iPhone

A17 Pro Chip Refurbished iPad Mini Now Being Sold

By Samantha Wiley
A17 Pro Chip Refurbished iPad Mini Now Being Sold

A refurbished version of the A17 Pro Chip iPad Mini is now being sold by Apple in Apple Stores in Canada and the United States since its release back in October 2024. Pricing for the device is set at $509 for the 128GB Wi-Fi model.


The refurbished models feature a new outer shell and battery, coming in a plain box including all the accessories. It also features a USB-C charging cable and a USB-C power adapter.

A17 Pro Chip Refurbished iPad Mini Now Being Sold

We are expecting a new OLED iPad Mini model to be released later this year, in October, but it could be pushed back. All refurbished products go through meticulous inspection and cleaning so that Apple can distribute the product in a condition that can be passed on as new.

The Apple one-year warranty covers the device, and AppleCare+ support is also available for the refurbished iPad Mini with A17 Pro Chip.


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