A18 chip to land On four new iPhones

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley - Senior News Editor
Code found on early iOS 18 beta version reveals that the A18 chip is coming to four iPhone models.

iOS 17 updates have brought many features to the iPhone, but it seems that Apple is planning on the next iteration sooner than we thought. Information on early iOS 18 development source reveals a new operating system titled ‘Crystal’ and had references to four yet-to-be-released iPhones, namely D47, D48, D93, and D94, which could be the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

As far as current evidence is concerned there’s no code or leaks pertaining to an iPhone Ultra. Operating system code refers to a new ‘system-on chip’ t8140. Apple has an internal code system called Tahiti for the A18 chip. In addition, there were also references to a Bluetooth module and Broadcom WiFi chip for the upcoming iPhone lineup.

By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
