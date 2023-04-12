‘Accurate’ dummy iPhone 15 Pro video leaks online

A new video of a dummy iPhone 15 pro has surfaced on China’s TikTok app.

The video shows the iPhone 15 Pro in closer light and adds rumored design and functional changes, including a USB-C port, titanium frame, and solid-state buttons, to name a few. The ‘dummy’ does not reveal any new thing, but it does provide a 3D view of what Apple’s upcoming smartphone will look like. The dummy unit looks similar to the iPhone 14 Pro, with several changes such as the Ring/Silent switch being replaced by the Action button and a longer volume button on the side.

The 3D dummy unit is believed to have come from case makers for the iPhone. However, the video did not say if the scale is perfect or if the SIM card slot stays the same for specific regions. There’s still a chance that the final design and parts may change in the final draft or reveal.