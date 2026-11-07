Action Button Might Be Phased Out

The Action Button was replaced with a mute switch for iPhones back in 2023, but was stopped with the release of the new foldable iPhone. Instant Digital, a leaker, states that the Action Button may be gone for good this time. The leaker took to Weibo, a social media platform in China, stating that the Action Button will start being phased out by Apple starting in the second half of 2027 with their new iPhones. If Apple sticks with their current launch schedule for the iPhone, this could potentially begin with the upcoming 20th anniversary iPhone. The button is said to be merged with the camera button where you will tap to open the camera and then press and hold it to access the function of the action button.

The camera button is now described to what we can assume is the Camera Control for the iPhone as it opens the camera when tapped however. When pressed for longer, this activates Visual Intelligence. If the rumor is correct, the first control on the iPhone to be removed would be the Action Button since replacing the mute switch on the iPhone. This is unusual for Apple since Apple must identify things that are used and how often they are. They saw that the Action Button was a feature that would not be used often for the foldable iPhone. Leakers on Weibo do not have good records when it comes to rumors. Instant Digital is a leaker who has made posts at times that look like daydreaming rather than being a real leak.

In 2022, Apple introduced the Action Button for the Apple Watch and made its way to the iPhone 15 Pro a year after. Removing the Action Button is likely what’s going to happen since it was not put on the foldable iPhone.