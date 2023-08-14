‘Action Button’ Rumored to arrive on the iPhone SE 4

An online leaker divulged that the next iPhone SE model will have the ‘Action Button’ that’s coming to the iPhone 15 Pro.

User @Uredditor took to the social platform and gave some juicy details surrounding design changes and features for the upcoming SE model. The user mentioned a single rear camera, a USB-C port, Face ID, and an iPhone 14-inspired design will arrive on the SE 4 when it launches.

The introduction of USB-C is only a matter of time since the iPhone maker is facing pressure to have it on their smartphones to comply with country regulations. Face ID is also an expected feature, as is the iPhone 14 shell.

More about the SE 4 – planned features and design changes:



– Design based on iPhone 14

– Face ID

– USB-C

– Action button 👀

– Only one rear camera — Unknownz21 🌈 (@URedditor) August 13, 2023

The iPhone SE 4 is not expected to be revealed this year or the next one, which allows for plenty of time for integrating these features or adding new ones. @Uredditor has been credited with the leaks of USB-C for the iPhone 15 and the camera arrangement of the iPhone 16.