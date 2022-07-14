Adyen business partners gain iPhone Tap to Pay functionality

Payment solutions company Adyen has begun rolling out iPhone Tap to Pay support for business partners such as Burton, G-Star and Nike.

Adyen is now allowing access to Apple’s payment system, Tap to Pay. These entities will no longer have to have dedicated hardware or payment register to accept tap-to-pay cards and Apple Pay.

Other companies that are gaining the Tap to Pay support are Lightspeed Commerce, Fresh, Scotch & Soda and Vince. Those in the US can now pay for their goods using Apple Pay and other tap-to-pay cards.

Businesses outside the US who want to gain the Tap to Pay on iPhone can send in their application. Adyen COO Kamran Zaki mentioned in a press release that the new capability changes how businesses and customers view mobile payments.

Tap to Pay brings several benefits, such as faster checkout, secure payment and easy installation. It also eliminates the need to carry or rent payment hardware.