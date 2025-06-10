iPhone

AI Battery Management Coming to iPhone 17 Air

By Samantha Wiley
Apple’s improved battery management tool may be coming to the iPhone 17 Air when it launches in September.

In May, it was reported that Apple will utilize AI to help users manage their iPhone’s battery life. The feature is believed to be included in iOS 26, and the AI will analyze usage and make adjustments automatically for better usage. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that this will be included in Apple Intelligence using data collected from user habits. Once enabled, the AI will minimize draw power of system apps and others. Furthermore, it will show the length of time needed to fully charge the device.

Gurman said that the battery management function was originally made for the iPhone 17 Air. The ultra-thin model won’t have the space for a hefty battery, hence the AI-powered solution. This won’t be limited to the iPhone 17 Air however, with all iPhones running iOS 26 able to activate it as well.

