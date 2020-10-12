AirPods come with iPhone 11 purchase in India

Consumers in India who purchase an iPhone 11 online on October 17 will get a pair of AirPods for free.

As part of the Diwali holiday period Apple has an iPhone 11 and Airpods promo that will launch starting October 17, 2020. This can be seen on Apple’s online store via a banner.

‘Get AirPods when you buy an iPhone 11’ reads the banner. The Diwali offer begins 17/10/20 with added terms and conditions. It’s yet unclear on when the promo ends and if there will be any price changes during the event.

Currently, the iPhone 11 has an Rs 68,300 price tag, or Rs 8,038 per month on the lowest model and without a trade in.

Apple has launched its online store in India September 23 as part of its marketing and sales strategy in the country. The Cupertino-based company has made the dive after local commerce laws were relaxed.

The first physical Apple Store is expected to be open in 2021 in Mumbai.