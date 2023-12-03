iPhone

‘Album Cover’ is Apple’s latest iPhone 15 ad

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley - Senior News Editor
Apple shared a new ad for the iPhone 15 titled ‘Album Cover’

The newest video highlights the iPhone 15’s camera capabilities, including focus adjustment post-processing and snapping an image in the process. The ad tells the story of a band making their album cover using a picture, and one member uses the iPhone 15 Portrait subject focus to make herself the main object and effectively blurring her bandmates positioned in the background.

‘Album Cover’ is nearly two minutes in length and shows the two bandmates discussing which object should be at the foreground. The video tagline says ‘turn your photos into portraits’, and in the end the third band member becomes the object of the photo. On an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15, the standard image will support focus editing, and the user can blur the background using an adjustment slider. Users can also shift focus by tapping on one object or people.

Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
