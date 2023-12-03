‘Album Cover’ is Apple’s latest iPhone 15 ad

Apple shared a new ad for the iPhone 15 titled ‘Album Cover’

The newest video highlights the iPhone 15’s camera capabilities, including focus adjustment post-processing and snapping an image in the process. The ad tells the story of a band making their album cover using a picture, and one member uses the iPhone 15 Portrait subject focus to make herself the main object and effectively blurring her bandmates positioned in the background.

‘Album Cover’ is nearly two minutes in length and shows the two bandmates discussing which object should be at the foreground. The video tagline says ‘turn your photos into portraits’, and in the end the third band member becomes the object of the photo. On an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15, the standard image will support focus editing, and the user can blur the background using an adjustment slider. Users can also shift focus by tapping on one object or people.