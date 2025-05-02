iPhone

All iPhone 17 devices to have 12GB of memory

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 17

A leak on the Chinese social media site Weibo suggests that the entire iPhone 17 lineup will come with 12GB of RAM.

A user with the handle ‘Digital Chat Station’ revealed that all iPhone 17 models will support Apple Intelligence by having 12GB of memory. This was echoed by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said the same thing. Kuo mentioned the base iPhone 17 can have it, but only if Apple could handle possible supply chain shortages. The analyst said Apple will make a decision by May. Kuo also believes that the next iPhone 18 models will come with 12GB of RAM next year.

iPhone 17

The current iPhone 16 lineup has 8GB of RAM, and having 12GB for the next-generation devices marks a significant upgrade. The increased RAM can help in Apple Intelligence processes and support multitasking without compromising active or running apps. The iPhone 17 is expected to be unveiled in September.

