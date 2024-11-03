All iPhone 17 models may be coming with LTPO displays 

The iPhone 17 lineup may be launching with reduced-power LTPO Displays using LTPO technology, indicating that by next year, all upcoming iPhone 17 models will be featuring the ProMotion Display with a refresh rate that can reach up to 120Hz.

Advertisements

The ProMotion has been exclusive to Pro Models since its debut with the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max model back in 2021, making this a noteworthy feature for the iPhone 17, with LG and Samsung as LTPO Display suppliers for the four iPhone 17 models, and the rumored device that was temporarily named as the iPhone 17 Air.

Low-temperature polycrystalline oxide or LTPO is an OLED Display backbone tech that enables a refresh rate that’s variable while lessening power consumption, so that ProMotion doesn’t noticeably affect the battery life of the device. With this, the iPhone 17’s display will have smoother video content and scrolling as well as a much more efficient refresh rate.