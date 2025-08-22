Alleged Internal Design For iPhone 17 Pro Max Leaked

Photos for the supposed internal design for the iPhone 17 Pro Max have been making rounds on social media, as shared by an account with the username yeux1122. The images provide us a supposed look of the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max, featuring a battery covered in metal and 2 versions for the battery- one with an L shape with a tray for the sim card and one with a rectangular shape with no tray for the sim card.

The metal cover could assist in scattering heat that is made by the battery similar to the battery covered in metal with the iPhone 16 Pro. The photos show a bigger camera bump for the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The photo does not show anything that has not been in rumors regarding the iPhone 17 Pro Max, so this strengthens the case of the leakers and their reports about the device. The iPhone 17 lineup is expected to be announced by Apple in the near future.