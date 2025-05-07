Analyst highlights two advantages of upcoming foldable iPhone

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg said that the upcoming foldable iPhone will have two notable advantages over the competition.

It’s believed that Apple will debut the foldable iPhone in 2026. In the latest Power On newsletter, Gurman reported that the new device will have a ‘less noticeable crease’ when fully laid out, and it will sport a ‘higher quality hinge’ versus the foldable smartphones in the market. Expounding on this, the unfolded 7.8-inch inner display is said to have a more seamless design. The higher quality hinge could be a component made up of stainless steel and titanium, although no other information was given.

The foldable iPhone is expected to have a 5.5-inch outer display, a 7.8-inch inner display, a high-density battery, Touch ID, a single front camera, and two rear cameras. The price tag will be much higher due to the novel features. The foldable iPhone might debut in the fall of 2026.