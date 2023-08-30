Analyst says mass shipment of iPhone 15 Pro Max ongoing

Analyst Ming Chi Kuo says that Apple has begun mass shipment of the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max despite rumors saying it was delayed.

In an X post, Kuo claims that Apple will be selling more iPhone 15 units to the point that the company’s stock will recover. He also says that Apple might become the top smartphone brand globally in 2023 or 2024. In his blog post, the analyst details that mass shipment is due this week in line with Apple increasing legacy model shipments.

Apple could see a rebound in its stock price ahead of new product announcements in September and could become the world’s largest smartphone brand by 2023 and 2024 / Apple在9月新產品發布前或迎來股價反彈機會，並可望在2023與2024年成為全球最大智慧型手機品牌https://t.co/TFqmssVFKE — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 28, 2023

Previous rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 might be delayed until October, with Bank of America specifically suggesting that it will be the Pro Max model. Another analyst, Jeff Pu, says that there will be another model alongside the Pro Max will be delayed, and this is the regular iPhone 15.

Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 15 lineup soon this fall season.