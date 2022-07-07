Anime streaming platform Crunchyroll rolls out iPhone 13 ProMotion update

Crunchyroll on iOS was recently updated to version 4.21, bringing with it ProMotion technology support for iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro users.

The anime streaming service has been somewhat slow in introducing Apple tech support. A few months ago SharePlay was introduced, which allows users to share their screens in large groups. With support for ProMotion, iPhone 13 Pro Max and Pro users can now experience smoother viewing, thanks to an upscaled refresh time.

iPad Pro users can also get a similar kind of experience. The update works for the second generation iPad Pro and up. The 4.21 Crunchyroll update is now available to download on the App Store.

Crunchyroll has a free subscriber tier with ads, and several packages that give users a wealth of anime content they can watch. For greater detail and information it’s recommended that you visit the official Crunchyroll website or app.