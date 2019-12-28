Anker touts first Apple-Certified flash accessory for iPhone 11

Anker has just released the first MFi, or Made For iPhone certified flash accessory that can be used for the iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 through the device’s Lightning port.

The product is not listed yet but is expected to cost about $49.99 and should be available in January 2020.

Anker’s Flash LED for iPhone 11

The accessory should seamlessly connect with iPhone 11 models and work with the Camera app and third party ones as well. According to reports, the Anker flash accessory comes with an optional detachable diffuser and last 10,000 uses before needing a charge.

Anker mentioned that their MFi flash accessory produces 4x the brightness and 2x the range of the default flash of the iPhone 11. While there are other flash products for the iPhone, Anker’s is the only one certified by Apple and can be automatically synced with the iPhone’s camera using the Lightning port.