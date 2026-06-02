iPhone

Anti-Snatching Feature Coming to iPhone

By Samantha Wiley
Anti-Snatching Feature Coming to iPhone

Apple is creating a new feature that locks the iPhone when it is stolen by a thief from your hand. There is a code in Apple that was seen that uses the accelerometer, gyroscope, and more sensors to identify when the device is grabbed.


When an iPhone is grabbed from a user’s hands, the device will activate Stolen Device Protection and lock itself to stop thieves from accessing the information on the device. This gives you an extra layer of security.

Anti-Snatching Feature Coming to iPhone

The feature is initially made to protect users on an iPhone from thieves who check the passcode of the user to access the device when they get their hands on it. This feature stops this from happening, protecting your info, data, and bank account.

The Android already has a feature for Theft Detection that locks the device when in a situation that is ‘snatch and grab’. No information was given on when this new feature may roll out.


Latest News
The AirPods Pro 3 is $49 off
The AirPods Pro 3 is $49 off
1 Min Read
Battery Capacity for Upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Model Leaked
Battery Capacity for Upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Model Leaked
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Could Integrate OLED Technology
Apple Watch Could Integrate OLED Technology
1 Min Read
Liquid Metal Hinge Coming to Foldable iPhone
Liquid Metal Hinge Coming to Foldable iPhone
1 Min Read
The AirPods Max 2 is $40 Off
The AirPods Max 2 is $40 Off
1 Min Read
HomePod Mini and Apple TV Release Imminent
HomePod Mini and Apple TV Release Imminent
1 Min Read
Football Star Lamine Yamal Spotted Wearing Unreleased Over-Ear Beats Headphones
Football Star Lamine Yamal Spotted Wearing Unreleased Over-Ear Beats Headphones
1 Min Read
Apple Smart Glasses Looking at a Late Next Year Release
Apple Smart Glasses Looking at a Late Next Year Release
1 Min Read
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off
1 Min Read
OpenAI Phone To Rival Apple
OpenAI Phone To Rival Apple
1 Min Read
Apple Wallet Bringing Drivers License Feature to Virginia
Apple Wallet Bringing Drivers License Feature to Virginia
1 Min Read
Globalstar Stake from Apple Acquired by Amazon
Globalstar Stake from Apple Acquired by Amazon
1 Min Read
Lost your password?