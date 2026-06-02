Anti-Snatching Feature Coming to iPhone

Apple is creating a new feature that locks the iPhone when it is stolen by a thief from your hand. There is a code in Apple that was seen that uses the accelerometer, gyroscope, and more sensors to identify when the device is grabbed.

When an iPhone is grabbed from a user’s hands, the device will activate Stolen Device Protection and lock itself to stop thieves from accessing the information on the device. This gives you an extra layer of security.

The feature is initially made to protect users on an iPhone from thieves who check the passcode of the user to access the device when they get their hands on it. This feature stops this from happening, protecting your info, data, and bank account.

The Android already has a feature for Theft Detection that locks the device when in a situation that is ‘snatch and grab’. No information was given on when this new feature may roll out.