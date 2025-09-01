Anticipated Colorways for the iPhone 17 Lineup

The iPhone 17 line will be revealed by Apple on Tuesday, September 9. There are many speculations on the colorways for the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17.

The iPhone 17 Air will be an ultra thin device, a significant redesign to the iPhone in recent years. Apple is set to offer 4 colorways for the iPhone 17 Air available in light gold, black, light blue, and white.

The iPhone 17 Pro is reportedly using an aluminum frame and will be introducing 2 new colorways for the model, coming in an orange color similar to copper and a dark blue colorway, as reported by Mark Gurman from Bloomberg. Five total colors for the iPhone 17 Pro series are expected: orange, dark blue, gray, white, and black.

The base model is rumored to be available in white, black, green, light blue, purple and steel gray.