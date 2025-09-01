iPhone

Anticipated Colorways for the iPhone 17 Lineup

By Samantha Wiley
Anticipated Colorways for the iPhone 17 Lineup

The iPhone 17 line will be revealed by Apple on Tuesday, September 9. There are many speculations on the colorways for the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17.


The iPhone 17 Air will be an ultra thin device, a significant redesign to the iPhone in recent years. Apple is set to offer 4 colorways for the iPhone 17 Air available in light gold, black, light blue, and white.

Anticipated Colorways for the iPhone 17 Lineup

The iPhone 17 Pro is reportedly using an aluminum frame and will be introducing 2 new colorways for the model, coming in an orange color similar to copper and a dark blue colorway, as reported by Mark Gurman from Bloomberg. Five total colors for the iPhone 17 Pro series are expected: orange, dark blue, gray, white, and black.

The base model is rumored to be available in white, black, green, light blue, purple and steel gray.


Latest News
Reciprocal Tariffs Will Still Affect The iPhone 17’s Release
Reciprocal Tariffs Will Still Affect The iPhone 17’s Release
1 Min Read
The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 off
The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 off
1 Min Read
Concept Set 1998 iMac G3 Found on Ideas Website of LEGO
Concept Set 1998 iMac G3 Found on Ideas Website of LEGO
1 Min Read
The 4-pack AirTag is $29 Off On Amazon
The 4-pack AirTag is $29 Off On Amazon
1 Min Read
New Earbuds, the Powerbeats Fit, Teased By Apple
New Earbuds, the Powerbeats Fit, Teased By Apple
1 Min Read
Colombian Authority Launches Investigation into the Apple App Store In Colombia
Colombian Authority Launches Investigation into the Apple App Store In Colombia
1 Min Read
Free Apple Arcade for One Month Offered by Halfbrick
Free Apple Arcade for One Month Offered by Halfbrick
1 Min Read
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $200 Off
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $200 Off
1 Min Read
OLED Tandem Technology Coming for iPhones?
OLED Tandem Technology Coming for iPhones?
1 Min Read
TuneIn Can Now Stream Apple Music Radio Stations
TuneIn Can Now Stream Apple Music Radio Stations
1 Min Read
September 9 Event Logo Suggests 2 New Features For iPhone 17 Pro
September 9 Event Logo Suggests 2 New Features For iPhone 17 Pro
1 Min Read
The 256GB iPad Mini 7 is $100 Off
The 256GB iPad Mini 7 is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?