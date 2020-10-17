Apple Ad claims iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are the most powerful iPhones ever

Apple’s marketing slogan for its newly-released iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro is that it’s the ‘most powerful’ iPhone device.

The Cupertino-based company has started marketing the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 on billboards, ads, and TV commercials, among others. On its official YouTube channel, the video ad demonstrates how the device has 5G connectivity, camera, design, and more.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro: Most Powerful iPhones Ever

The ad is about 38 seconds in length and features songs ‘Drumdown Mambo’ by Whethan and ‘Gopher’ by Yma Sumac. On the first few seconds, the hardware profile of the iPhone 12 is featured, then a shockwave puts out varying features as a demonstration of its power.

The first batch in the iPhone 12 lineup, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 can be pre-ordered today, with first orders being sent starting October 23.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will have 4GB and 6GB RAM, OLED edge to edge displays, the new A14 chip and 5G connectivity.