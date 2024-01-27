iPhone

Apple adds new ‘Swoop’ video for iPhone 15

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 15

A new video for the iPhone 15 has surfaced online.

The iPhone 15 video, titled ‘Swoop’ is just a bit over 30 seconds long and tells the story of a woman cycling through a path. She then gets attacked by a bunch of magpies, resulting in an accident. The iPhone 15 falls to the ground, tumbling a few times before resting on a pile of leaves. The caption ‘Ceramic Shield – Tougher than any smartphone glass’ flashes at the end to highlight the smartphone’s display durability.

iPhone 15

Those interested can watch ‘Swoop’ on Apple’s official YouTube channel. Ceramic Shield was introduced in 2020 starting in the iPhone 12 lineup, with Apple saying that the ceramic-infused glass technology has up to 4x drop resistance compared to the iPhone 11. Apple’s last iPhone 15 ads highlighted the all-day battery of the iPhone 15 Plus, and a notification alert for when an iPhone user reaches his or her destination.

Lost your password?