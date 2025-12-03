Apple Adds the First-Gen iPhone SE to the Obsolete List

The original iPhone SE has now been deemed obsolete by Apple and has been added to the list of products on their website. Once a device is regarded as obsolete, it would no longer be qualified for repair services and battery replacements at authorized Apple Service Providers as well as Apple Stores worldwide.

After seven years since a device was last distributed for sale by Apple, the company considers the product obsolete; the iPhone SE’s last sale was in September 2018. The first generation iPhone SE was released in 2016, March with key features such as a home button Touch ID, glass and aluminum frame with edges that are chamfered, and a 4-inch screen.

Apple released future generations of the iPhone SE in 2020 and 2022, and the devices had a design similar to the iPhone 8. Apple has discontinued the iPhone SE after being replaced by the iPhone 16e.