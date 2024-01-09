Apple begins iPhone ‘Batterygate’ settlement to users

Apple will begin distributing case settlement payment to affected iPhone owners in January.

In 2020, Apple agreed to settle a class action lawsuit worth $500 million when the Cupertino-based company was accused of throttling iPhone models. The lawsuit was opened in 2017 after Apple admitted that they have been throttling performance on iPhone models with ‘chemically aged’ batteries to prevent further damage.

A power management system was introduced in iOS 10.2.1 but there wasn’t any release notes about it. As a result, Apple apologized and lowered iPhone battery replacement costs to just $29 in 2018. However, they did not admit to the wrongdoing and agreed to settle to ‘avoid burdensome and costly litigation.’ The ‘batterygate’ settlement website claims that payments will be distributed this month, with some receiving a sum of $92.17 as per the claim. The class includes iPhone 6 up to iPhone 7 Plus owners with iOS 11.2 or later before December 21, 2017.