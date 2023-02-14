Apple Canada reveals new iPhone 14 ad featuring former NHL Pros

Apple’s official Canada YouTube channel recently posted a new video, featuring Joe Thornton and P.K. Subban.

‘iPhone 14 – Long Nights. Longer Battery Life’ is just 39 seconds long and tells the story of how the two started searching for P.K.’s missing tooth in a remote location. The iPhone comes into play as a flashlight- what they thought was a tooth was something else, and the pair continued their quest. In the end, Apple pointed out that Subban and Thornton could continue their search due to the iPhone 14 Plus’ hefty battery life.

The ad’s video description reads, ‘our longest battery life ever on iPhone 14 Plus’, and continues with ‘for when the hunt is on, you need it most. The two former NHL players retired in 2022.

As per Apple, the iPhone 14 Plus offers up to 100 audio playback hours, 20 streaming video playback hours, and 26 hours of offline video viewing.