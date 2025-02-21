iPhone

Apple ceased production for iPhone 14

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone

Apple ceased production on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus model, taking the gadget out of the product lineup after making their iPhone 16e announcement.

Introduced back in 2022, September, the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 served as the base model in the yearly refresh Apple smartphones undergo. The devices were equipped with the A15 Bionic chip, a 6.7-inch and 6.1-inch display with Super Retina XDR, improved performance for graphics by using a 5-core GPU, and enhanced cameras featuring computational photography with Photonic Engine. Both devices also had Crash Detection and Emergency SOS which allows the iPhone to automatically place an emergency service call.

iPhone

This is the first time Apple will be ceasing production and taking out an iPhone model in the middle of the year. Their official website now only features the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus model, iPhone 16 and 16 Plus model, and the newly launched iPhone 16e.

