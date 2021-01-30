Apple claims 1 billion iPhones are now being used worldwide

im Cook, Apple CEO has revealed that there are now 1.65 billion Apple devices being used all over the world, with a majority of it being iPhones.

The CEO mentioned during the company’s quarterly earnings that the active user base for iPhone has reached 1 billion, up 100 million from 900 million last year.

On the earnings call Cook mentioned how the company was able to have two of the three top-selling smartphones in China, and how upgraders pushed the figure to an all-time record in the region.

Aside from the iPhone upgrade Cook said that a significant number of Android users migrated to their devices. Furthermore, Cook mentioned how iPhone 12 Pro sales, including their iPad and Mac sales have been set back by supply constraints, particularly semiconductors.

The CEO also touched on how the release of the 2020 iPhones were delayed due to the ongoing health pandemic. Lastly, Cook pointed out that the quarter saw the biggest figure for upgraders, which they’re very thrilled about.