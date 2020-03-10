Apple confirms that It’s okay to clean the iPhone with disinfectants

According to the Wall Street Journal, “After years of telling us not to use Clorox wipes and other cleaning products on our phones, Apple finally admits that some disinfectants are fine.”

Wall Street Journal’s Joanna Stern also tested Apple’s new guidelines to clean the iPhone. She wiped the iPhone display 1,095 times with Clorox Disinfecting Wipes. She said the iPhone was in excellent condition even after so many wipes.

Apple today updated its support document on cleaning various Apple products. According to this new cleaning update, users can now apply 70% isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes to clean their Apple devices.

Before this, Apple did not allow the users to clean their devices as it would damage the screen. Apple always warned that the chemicals would damage the screen on the iPad and iPhone displays. However, Apple still warns the users not to apply ammonia, aerosol sprays, hydrogen peroxide, window cleaners, compressed air, bleach, and abrasives.

Apple, through its support document, provides a precise method to clean various Apple devices such as iPod, iPad, Desktop and Notebooks, displays, peripherals, iPhone cases, and iPad Accessories.

According to Apple’s Support Document, “Don’t use window cleaners, household cleaners, compressed air, aerosol sprays, solvents, ammonia, abrasives, or cleaners containing hydrogen peroxide to clean iPad. iPad has an oleophobic coating on the screen; simply wipe iPad’s screen with a soft, lint-free cloth to remove oil left by your hands. The ability of this coating to repel oil will diminish over time with normal usage, and rubbing the screen with an abrasive material will further diminish its effect and might scratch your screen.”