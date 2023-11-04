Apple cuts Off iOS 17.0.3 iPhone downgrade

Apple has officially stopped support for iOS 17.0.3 signing, which means iPhone users will no longer be able to downgrade to the version.

The Cupertino-based company routinely stops older iOS signing to discourage users from downgrading to previous iOS versions. Right now, iOS 17.1 is the latest public release, while iOS 17.2 is in the beta phase and is expected to launch to the public in December. The signing stoppage is believed to curb the number of iPhone users who might experience bugs and vulnerabilities in the previous iOS updates.

iOS 17.2 is a promising update that offers several new changes and features, including a Translate mode for the iPhone 15 Pro Action button, iMessage Contact Key Verification, additional Clock and Weather widgets, Apple Music playlist collaboration, and the Journal app.

As part of the iOS 17.0.3 signage stop, iOS 16.7.1, iOS 16.7, and iOS 15.7.9 signings are no longer available.