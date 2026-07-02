Apple Damage Control on Leaks Of iPhone 18 Pro

Apple is doing damage control to minimize the supposed leaked footage of the iPhone 18 Pro that emerged after one of Apple’s partners in manufacturing based in India, Tata Electronics, suffered a cyberattack.

The past few days, clips that show the iPhone 18 Pro model that were put through drop testing showed up on X, with the videos showing an iPhone 18 Pro in silver featuring a uniform aesthetic in the rear of the device compared to a two-tone design. The videos were shared by an account with the name EvLeaks, but the video was taken down after violating the rules of the platform.

The person last connected with the account, Evan Blass, stated that he had nothing to do with the current account, EvLeaks, or had any idea about the leaks on the iPhone 18 Pro that were uploaded on the account.