Apple Developing Interactive iPhone Cases Acting As A Second Touch Interface

By Samantha Wiley
Apple is working on creating official cases for the iPhone with the role of a secondary touch interface for future Apple devices. Instant Digital, a well known Weibo leaker, reports that Apple is planning to make protective cases for Pro models integrating a touch-based sensor layer directly to the protective case.


There was a patent application filed by Apple last year that describes a case that has an electronic device input, along with an outline of a protective case which will act as a surface for inputs instead of shielding passively. 

An iPhone case with touch zones integrated could change the locations of things like camera controls and volume buttons, which would be on surfaces that are more ergonomic. It is uncertain if the interactive case is related to the upcoming 20th anniversary model that will have a display curved along the edges of the device. The new device is anticipated to release in 2027, in Fall.


