Apple drops iPhone prices for China’s ‘618’ festival

In a rare move, Apple has discounted its iPhone lineup for China’s ‘618’ shopping festival.

The South China Morning Post revealed that the country’s yearly 618 festival will have Apple doing a live stream for shoppers. Customers can place orders or watch product videos, as well as wait for discounted Apple Watch and iPhone models. The publication said that the iPhone 14 Pro with 128GB storage will be down to just $920 on Wednesday night.

Apple normally doesn’t hand out discounts, especially on newer iPhones and flagship products. Instead, the company offers gift tokens and similar items during holidays. However, in historical terms, Apple had major success in ‘618’, where it sold 7 million smartphones in 2022.

The ‘618’ sales festival in China began with the opening of the popular online retailer shop, JD.com. The idea soon spread to other companies, with others hosting discounts for the entire month.