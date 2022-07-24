Apple expands iPhone 14 supply roster

Apple is planning to add to its iPhone 14 suppliers to avoid shortages.

Analyst Ming Chi Kuo mentioned that smartphone components produced by SG Micro have passed quality certification, which means the company will be contributing to the production of iPhone 14 models. Kuo further said that SG Micro will make the PMIC, or power management integrated circuitry during the second half of 2022 for Apple’s upcoming flagship phone.

(4/8)

Company Update: SG Micro (300661)



1. SG Micro had passed the quality certification of the higher-end iPhone 14 and will likely ship the PMICs (battery and level shifter) for the iPhone 14 in 2H22. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) July 22, 2022

SG Micro will be supplying the components for Apple for the first time. Kuo believes that the Cupertino-based company will continue with the deal for meeting future supply chain demands and risks. The analyst added that memory suppliers and panel providers for the iPhone 14 have experienced supply concerns, but overall won’t affect mass production.

The upcoming iPhone 14 is believed to have new updates, with advanced features such as an always-on display, pill sensor and hole-punch cutouts and the A16 processor.